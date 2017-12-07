Millennials worldwide say these 3 things will have the greatest impact on their future success

Ninety percent of millennials agree that a better global future can be achieved through collaboration. They also believe that countries collaborating, rather than competing with one another, will lead to better opportunities and a more successful future.

The study found that "global citizenship" is particularly important for the younger generation because it safeguards their future. Almost eight in ten millennials agree that the thought of a future in which they can move around the world empowers them.

When it comes to money and job opportunities, more than two-thirds agree they are better off financially due to their ability to live and work in other countries.

A little over eight in ten say that their ability to live and work in other countries will unlock opportunities for a better job and education (86 percent), and that this is a key component to their economic and personal freedom (82 percent).

Overall, a majority of young people (79 percent) believe that the future will fit the aspirations of all citizens.

This study comes at a time when companies, particularly in the tech space, are becoming increasingly global and are offering programs to entice millennial employees. Take IBM for example.

The tech giant sends its best employees to the developing world for four weeks, which the company says helps them develop leadership and problem-solving skills, work more collaboratively and strengthens company loyalty.