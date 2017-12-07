Millennials worldwide say these 3 things will have the greatest impact on their future success

As millennials begin to infiltrate the workplace, they are already shaping what it means to attain success.
In a newly released study by financial services company Western Union, millennials cited the three most important factors for their future success: a future free of racism (42 percent), barriers based on gender, religion, culture or nationality (38 percent), and the ability to live, work and play anywhere in the world (37 percent).
The study consisted of a 15-country survey of 11,060 individuals ages 20-36 and asked millennials about their views on various issues, including what they want for the future, unity and inclusivity and the impact of technology.
The report overwhelmingly found that globalization is instrumental in creating the world that millennials want for the future. In fact, the majority of millennials see themselves as "global citizens," rather than a citizen of one particular country, and view the latter as being outdated.