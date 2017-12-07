VISIT CNBC.COM

Millennials worldwide say these 3 things will have the greatest impact on their future success

As millennials begin to infiltrate the workplace, they are already shaping what it means to attain success.

In a newly released study by financial services company Western Union, millennials cited the three most important factors for their future success: a future free of racism (42 percent), barriers based on gender, religion, culture or nationality (38 percent), and the ability to live, work and play anywhere in the world (37 percent).

The study consisted of a 15-country survey of 11,060 individuals ages 20-36 and asked millennials about their views on various issues, including what they want for the future, unity and inclusivity and the impact of technology.

The report overwhelmingly found that globalization is instrumental in creating the world that millennials want for the future. In fact, the majority of millennials see themselves as "global citizens," rather than a citizen of one particular country, and view the latter as being outdated.

Ninety percent of millennials agree that a better global future can be achieved through collaboration. They also believe that countries collaborating, rather than competing with one another, will lead to better opportunities and a more successful future.

The study found that "global citizenship" is particularly important for the younger generation because it safeguards their future. Almost eight in ten millennials agree that the thought of a future in which they can move around the world empowers them.

When it comes to money and job opportunities, more than two-thirds agree they are better off financially due to their ability to live and work in other countries.

A little over eight in ten say that their ability to live and work in other countries will unlock opportunities for a better job and education (86 percent), and that this is a key component to their economic and personal freedom (82 percent).

Overall, a majority of young people (79 percent) believe that the future will fit the aspirations of all citizens.

This study comes at a time when companies, particularly in the tech space, are becoming increasingly global and are offering programs to entice millennial employees. Take IBM for example.

The tech giant sends its best employees to the developing world for four weeks, which the company says helps them develop leadership and problem-solving skills, work more collaboratively and strengthens company loyalty.

"After [the program], people go back to work with a much more robust view of the world and IBM," Jennifer Ryan Crozier, president of IBM's Foundation, tells CNBC Make It.

But most importantly, she says, it entices millennials to join the company because it gives them the opportunity to work with and lead a global team.

"We know for sure that this recruits and attracts millennials, retains employees and imparts meaningful social work," says Crozier. "Millennials care about social issues, regardless. So part of [the program's] value proposition is that you can change the world in very exciting ways."

