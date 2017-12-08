9 ways to build a side business without quitting your day job

You might feel tremendous pressure while birthing your idea and simultaneously performing in a full-time job. Instead of perceiving pressure as a problem, embrace it: the high stakes force you to be decisive, clear, and effective with your goals.

Before you jump off the cliff and get your business going, consider a business partner. Find someone with opposite complementary strengths to have the best chance of winning.

—Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group and Shark on "Shark Tank"