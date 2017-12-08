Bitcoin hit a record $19,000 on Thursday—here’s how to buy it

Bitcoin hit a record high on Thursday, skyrocketing to a value of $19,340 on the popular exchange platform Coinbase before falling back down to $15,198.63.

On average, bitcoin hit a record high of over $17,000 on Thursday before plummeting down 18 percent to as low as $14,095, according to industry site CoinDesk.

Any investment is risky, but many experts see bitcoin as particularly volatile. Its value can fluctuate wildly from day to day, as Thursday's results show, and, as with the stock market in general, past performance cannot predict future results.

But if you're interested in buying a stake in the controversial currency and willing to take the chance, it's still possible to invest. Here's how.

The first step is to download a bitcoin wallet, which holds your "keys," a unique strand of numbers and letters that allows access to your coins. Some wallets grant you the ability to buy bitcoin directly through their site, while others simply serve as storage.