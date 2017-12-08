Tony Robbins: One simple formula will tell you how much money you need to retire

Most Americans haven't even tried to figure out how much money they'll need in retirement, and that could help explain why so many are not prepared for their future.

"Much like stepping on a scale after the holidays, the amount of money you'll need to comfortably retire is the number many Americans aren't sure they want to know," Tony Robbins writes on his blog. But "you can't reach your financial dreams unless you know precisely how much it will take to get there."

Ultimately, "clarity is power," says the best-selling author of "Money: Master the Game."