Here’s where you can get Elon Musk’s favorite $37 ugly Christmas sweater

You can get the sweater for $37 from Walmart or through online retailer Fifth Sun. The sweater is designed by Lost Gods, an apparel brand distributed exclusively through Fifth Sun.

Although it is unclear if Musk is the person wearing the sweater in his Instagram or if he shared a photo of someone else, there is no question that Musk is on trend.

What began as a simple tradition of gifting cozy but often less-than-stylish sweaters in the 1980s has semi-ironically inspired a multimillion-dollar seasonal business even other industries are cashing in on. Chipotle, for example, is giving customers free queso with their meals today if they go into the store wearing their "cheesiest sweater."

Musk hasn't posted too often about Christmas on social media but, back in 2011, he curated a holiday playlist and guest-starred on Los Angeles-based radio station KCRW. There, Musk admitted that one of his favorite holiday tunes is the classic, "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."

"I personally don't understand it, but it's the song that I whistle the most. I don't even realize I'm whistling it. I just go into auto-whistle and this one comes up more than any other so I must like it at a subconscious level, but I'm not entirely sure why," Musk said. "I could guess. It's sort of a positive song. I mean, who doesn't like Santa Claus? I guess it's good to have him come to town."

