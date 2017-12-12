You can be Mark Zuckerberg’s neighbor in San Francisco for $995,000

You can be Mark Zuckerberg's neighbor in San Francisco. If you have a cool million lying around.

A two-bedroom, one-bath apartment is currently listed at 2 Fair Oaks Street for $995,000. The Facebook tech titan reportedly lives across the way at 3450 21st Street. The property reported to be Zuckerberg's is technically owned by a trust, a spokesperson for Redfin, a residential real estate company where 2 Fair Oaks Street is listed, tells CNBC Make It.

According to the Redfin listing, the celebrity-adjacent apartment is a "hot home," with a 75 percent chance of selling in three days (though the condo went on the market Dec. 1).

Nearby resident Zuckerberg is worth an estimated $72 billion, according to Forbes, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world. And since he is currently on parental leave for the month of December, you might see him around the neighborhood.

Here's a look inside the on-the-market apartment:

The unit is in a building constructed in 1929 and comes with a private one-car garage.