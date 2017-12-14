Since he left President Donald Trump's advisory councils in June after Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord, entrepreneurial icon Elon Musk hasn't spoken much about the President and his administration one way or the other.
But Wednesday via Twitter, the billionaire SpaceX boss addressed Trump's plan to send American astronauts to the moon and Mars, which was announced Monday.
"It is high time that humanity went beyond Earth. Should have a moon base by now and sent astronauts to Mars. The future needs to inspire," Musk wrote, linking to a tweet from New Scientist about Space Policy Directive 1.
