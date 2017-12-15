The age of credit cards may be coming to an end—and that’s a good thing

It's happening, and fast: The era of the credit card, in which plastic is the standard form of payment, is coming to an end.

But it isn't being replaced by cash. Instead, it's being replaced by a new system, one that involves digital money transfers through smartphones and other devices.

Now, before you mourn the loss of the old system, you have to admit there are some problems inherent to credit cards. The most glaring of these is that credit cards often aren't 100 percent secure. Users face issues ranging from hackers and fraud to lost and stolen cards.

The cards also aren't without high fees from financial institutions, and they're rarely accepted worldwide.