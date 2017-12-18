The 8 best moments from ‘Shark Tank’ this year

When 17-year-old Ehan Kamat walked onto the set of "Shark Tank" hoping to raise money for his company Solemender, which sells freeze-able rollers meant to relieve foot pain, he had a plan. He was so passionate about building his company that he intended to forgo college to pursue it.
For Mark Cuban, that plan was a "bad idea."
"You remind me a lot of me," Cuban says on the episode. "My earliest memories are re-packaging baseball cards and selling them. You have that same type of drive. But, I would be devastated if you didn't go to college."
His advice? Go to school and learn everything you can.
"Learn, learn, learn. The greatest competitive advantage is knowledge," Cuban says. "Learning accounting, learning finance, learning marketing, the more you can pull together, the quicker you can make decisions, the more competitive you can be, the greater advantage."
Kamat left without a deal, but guest shark Alex Rodriguez did make him an offer: "I'll give you my card, when you get out of college, please come and let me know what is next."
Don't miss: Kevin O'Leary explains one big thing people don't understand about bitcoin (but need to)
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!