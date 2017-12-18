The 8 best moments from ‘Shark Tank’ this year

While appearing as a guest investor on "Shark Tank," billionaire Richard Branson dumped a glass of water on fellow billionaire Mark Cuban's head. Cuban — visibly annoyed — did it right back.

The fight erupted during a pitch for a meditation app, Simple Habit, after Cuban referred to the company's CEO, Yunha Kim, as a "gold digger." Since Simple Habit had already raised $2.8 million from other investors, Cuban used the phrase to mean that her start-up didn't really need money from the sharks, she was just on the show for publicity.

Branson says he dumped the water to "fight for her honor." Kim left without a deal, but you can watch the full clip from the Season 9 premiere here.