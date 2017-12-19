How a single mom of a 13-year-old CEO learned to be more confident—and scored a meeting with Amazon   

"I've been burned a lot," Howard said. "When you grow up in the system, you can't trust nobody, you got to always fend for yourself and maybe that's the baggage that I'll always hold."

Howard had held onto the belief that she would never amount to anything because of her circumstance. However, Lemonis aimed to change that.

"You have to have a little bit of faith in yourself before you put any faith in anybody else," Lemonis told her.

When Lemonis offered to invest $100,000 and receive 40 percent ownership of the business to help the company with its packaging, ecommerce and product development, Lisa was hesitant to accept because of failed negotiations and relationships in the past.

Reassuring Howard that he has her and Nieves' best interests in mind, Lemonis said that the "biggest opportunity" he sees is with her.

"This business needs a leader and I feel like with the right training, that you are the real superstar here because in my mind you're important," Lemonis said.