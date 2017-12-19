How a single mom of a 13-year-old CEO learned to be more confident—and scored a meeting with Amazon   

When Cory Nieves was 6 years old, he started Mr. Cory's Cookies company to raise money for a new car for his mom. These days, the 13-year-old and his mother Lisa Howard have turned their New Jersey-based cookie brand into a full-blown business that recently scored a meeting and potential multi-million dollar partnership with Amazon.
On this week's episode of "The Profit," host Marcus Lemonis sees that Howard is challenged not only by the company's growing pains but also with her own self-confidence issues even as business is booming.