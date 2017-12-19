The Rock reveals why he’s ‘seriously considering’ running for president

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson already has wrestler and actor on his resume. Now, he's contemplating running for president of the United States.

In a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres, Johnson admits that he's "seriously considering" running.

The actor reveals the main reason he wants to be become the leader of the free world in a subsequent interview with USA Today: "To serve the people and create a better environment for them."

Johnson admits that the idea to run for president didn't come from him. "It started a few years ago from a piece in the Washington Post," he says, which basically stated that he could actually win. The idea received public support and grew from there.

"I can tell you with all honesty that the consideration comes at the desire from a large amount of people that would like to see this happen," he says.

When pressed on whether he's looking at a 2020 candidacy, Johnson acknowledges that that would "probably be the case."

Interestingly, Johnson suggests in an interview with Variety that he plans to run for the office four years later due to film obligations. "Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we're developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024," he says.

Though he was previously registered as a Republican and has appeared at the Republican convention to boost voter registration, according to the Washington Post, he tells USA today, "Right now I'm an independent."

But if he were to run next year, he has a few things already going for him.

Since he hasn't previously been involved in politics, he doesn't have a record that could be used to paint him a "flip-flopper" when it comes to public policy.

Plus, he's well-liked, extremely charismatic and often leaves his fans with inspiring messages about the road to success.

Johnson is also known as a diligent and hard worker among those who've worked with him. "He's grinding every day," Alvin Streeter, who has worked as the actor's stand-in for several movies, including "The Fate of the Furious" and "Baywatch," tells CNBC.

"There's an intensity when you're working around him and you can see it and feel it in the air," Streeter adds. "He's going 150 miles an hour every day."

The actor joins a growing list of other media personalities who are reportedly gearing up for the next election, including media mogul Oprah Winfrey, rapper Kanye West and comedian Chris Rock.

However, Johnson tells USA Today there are many other considerations that have to come into play as he considers running for the presidency.

"Politics is not my business," he explains. "So the consideration is there and we'll just have to see. I continue to watch and learn as much as I possibly can."

