Why these college students are skeptical of bitcoin

CNBC recently spoke with college students at City Tap House, referred to simply as "Tap" by University of Pennsylvania students, to find out how they feel about 2017's most controversial currency.

Many students admitted they saw the appeal in bitcoin. "My cousin invested in bitcoin and he's made a lot of money," said one student.

"It's something that a lot of people could have bought into early on, like maybe five to 10 years ago, and now the value is skyrocketing," said another.

Even though the students seemed to appreciate the potential gain from investing in bitcoin, most said they were either unable or unwilling to make the jump.