3 of the craziest things people are doing to recover their lost bitcoin

As bitcoin tops the $15,000 mark, according to digital-currency website CoinDesk, finance experts are weighing in on whether or not to invest in the cryptocurrency. While some are calling it a total scam, others are advising that now's the time to buy.

Regardless of which side you fall on, one thing is for sure: It would be unfortunate to misplace your bitcoin these days. Some unlucky people, however, have done just that.

And they're not alone. In fact, around 2.78 million bitcoins have been lost since the cryptocurrency was created in 2009, according to Newsweek. That's almost $30 billion today.

Here are three of the wildest things people are doing to recover their lost bitcoin: