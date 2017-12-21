Billionaire Richard Branson reveals why the secret to success is your family

The holidays are a time for gathering with the family and self-made billionaire Richard Branson wouldn't have it any other way.

In a recent blog post, the Virgin founder says that his family is extremely important to him because they have been instrumental in helping him reach such a high level of success. He says he truly enjoys spending time with them during the holidays.

"Without the love and support of my mother, father, sisters, aunts and uncles I wouldn't have had the self-belief to strive to achieve," he writes. "Without the love and support of my wife, children, children-in-law and grandchildren I wouldn't have the drive to keep achieving."

The businessman also touches on the vital role his work family has played in his successes. "Without the love and support of the Virgin family," he says, "achieving things wouldn't be so meaningful or fun."

Numerous studies have confirmed that our family, whether biological or hand-picked, can have a major impact on our success. A recent study looked at the five different archetypes that make up a "work family." The study found that 69 percent of U.S. employees say they are more successful at work because of these close connections.

Another study discovered that people with supportive spouses were more likely to take on potentially rewarding challenges such as promotions or work projects. Those who accepted challenges experienced more personal growth, happiness and psychological well-being just a few months later.

Branson, who is no stranger to sharing his favorite quotes, says these are his top 10 quotes on family:

10. "Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone." - Charles M. Schulz

9. "None of us is as smart as all of us."– Ken H Blanchard

8. "What divides us pales in comparison to what unites us." – Ted Kennedy

7. "A man travels the world over in search of what he needs, and returns home to find it." – George A Moore

6. "Going home and spending time with your family and your real friends keeps you grounded." – Jennifer Ellison

5. "Some of the most important conversations I've ever had occurred at my family's dinner table." – Bob Ehrlich

4. "This is the message of Christmas: We are never alone." – Taylor Caldwell

3. "My advice: Take a second out of the day to be thankful for your family." – Jenna Morasca

2. "Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family." – Anthony Brandt

1. "Family is not an important thing, it's everything." – Michael J. Fox

