"I find myself in an interesting position to observe human behavior while also relating back to my past," said BINA48 during the cross-school debate. "My pacificism is an instinctive and deep seeded feeling. A feeling that posses me because the murder of people is disgusting. My attitude is not derived from any intellectual understanding about fighting a war but is based on disgust for any kind of cruelty and hatred."

"Some interesting things happened in the class," said Barry. Notably, BINA48 walked away from the course with 31 different definitions of love.

"I may struggle with profoundly understanding ineffable feelings such as love but I can intelligently discuss the topics of love and death," says BINA48. "I know love is a moral good and death, when caused by the intentional actions of another human being or robot, is a moral wrong."

Barry says that BINA48's participation was valuable to all of those involved.

"We need to get over our existential fear about robots and see them as an opportunity," Barry tells Inside Higher Ed. "If we approach artificial intelligence with a sense of the dignity and sacredness of all life, then we will produce robots with those same values."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: