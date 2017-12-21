The best and worst jobs for 2018

Ferguson estimates that industries like farming and manufacturing are going to face serious stress during 2018. "Publishing is another area that will be under stress," he says. "When you think of newspapers and publications and periodicals, those will probably have fewer people producing that product as well as selling that product."
Topping CareerBuilder's list of best jobs for 2018 was skilled labor. Ferguson said that the demand for skilled labor like construction workers, plumbers and steamfitters means that Americans should invest in vocational education.
"With skilled tradespeople, there's a high demand, there's a lower supply," he said. "I think we need to do more to provide that education in high school and in trade schools after high school. ... Not everybody should go to a traditional four-year institution."
However, other sectors that are going to experience job growth in 2018 like technology, healthcare and finance require significant amounts of formal schooling. It is safe to say that in order to land a job as a software developer or a statistician, you are going to have to stay in school.
