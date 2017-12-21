The best and worst jobs for 2018

As 2017 comes to a close, Americans have big hopes for the new year. Matt Ferguson, CEO of job site CareerBuilder, says workers can expect positive job growth in 2018 and beyond.

"We expect the unemployment rate to remain in the low 4 percent range and may even drop into the high 3 percent range in 2018," he told CNBC.

But not every industry is going to have the same positive gowth in the new year. Check out the best and worst industries and jobs for 2018: