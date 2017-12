The final tax bill will have an impact on how Americans save for college.

The bill eliminates Coverdell Savings Accounts — to which families could deposit $2,000 per beneficiary, per year to be used for qualifying education expenses. Existing Coverdell accounts will be converted into 529 plans.

The final bill also allows families to deposit $10,000 per beneficiary, per year into 529 accounts. Previously available only to fund college expenses, under the new tax bill these funds can be withdrawn tax-free to be used for K-12 private school tuition and college expenses.