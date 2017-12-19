House GOP approves massive tax overhaul as Senate prepares to vote

"This promise being kept today is one of the most important things that we can do to get the U.S. economy growing faster, to help people get bigger paychecks, to have a fairer tax system and to simplify the system so that people have more peace of mind," he told reporters following the vote.



In a tweet Tuesday. President Donald Trump congratulated House Republican leaders.





House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — speaking before the vote Tuesday — called the bill a "brazen con job" and "moral obscenity" that showed "unrepentant greed."

House Republicans had to tread carefully to craft a plan that would not alienate too many members of the party. Numerous GOP lawmakers in high-tax blue states pushed back against the bill's limits on state and local tax deductions.

Twelve of those members of Congress — from New York, California and New Jersey — ended up voting against the legislation.

While the joint bill crafted by the House and Senate still curbed those deductions relative to current law, it expanded them beyond what the chambers' previous plans would have done. It would allow the deduction of up to $10,000 in state and local sales, income and property taxes.

The proposal got a boost on Friday, when skeptical Republican Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee and Marco Rubio of Florida committed to backing it. Their support all but assured the Senate GOP would have the votes to pass it following the House vote, despite the absence of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who returned to his home state as he fights brain cancer.

The joint legislation would chop the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent. It would set a 20 percent business income deduction for the first $315,000 in income earned by pass-through businesses.

The personal exemption would get scrapped under the bill. The plan would raise the standard deduction to $12,000 for an individual or $24,000 for a family, just short of double its current level.

Seven individual income tax brackets would be maintained, with slight rate reductions for most income groups, including the wealthiest Americans. A larger proportion of income groups would see overall tax cuts in the early years of the plan, according to the nonpartisan congressional scorekeeper Joint Committee on Taxation.

The benefits of those and other tax breaks on the individual side would fade over time, as many cuts expire after 2025. By 2027, millions of Americans could actually see a tax increase, if Republicans do not take steps to extend the cuts.

Ryan on Tuesday said "we have every intention of making those permanent."