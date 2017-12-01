Here’s how the Senate tax bill affects recent college grads

On Thursday, the independent Joint Committee on Taxation (JTC) announced that the Senate tax bill will not generate enough growth to counterbalance the $1.4 trillion worth of tax cuts it includes — adding $1 trillion to deficit over 10 years.

Many Americans still remain uncertain about how the bill will impact them, personally, but one thing can be known for sure: Recent college graduates will certainly be affected.

The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) reports that young college graduates between the ages of 18 and 30 make an average of $19.18 an hour, or $39,000 a year.

According to a report released Sunday by the bi-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) "tax units" — either a family or an individual taxpayer — of this bracket will be negatively impacted by the Senate bill. Their figures consider how individuals' tax bills will change, as well as how the benefits and services they currently receive — like Medicare and Medicaid — will be adjusted.

The following chart uses CBO data analyzed by PBS NewsHour to represent how the Senate tax plan would impact taxpayers across varying income brackets.