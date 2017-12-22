Billionaire Bill Gates was this cat lover’s Secret Santa — here’s the epic haul of gifts he gave her

Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is worth more than $90 billion and is the second richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

Which means he should be a pretty epic Secret Santa.

Indeed, he is.

For the past five years, Gates has been a participant in redditGifts, an online Secret Santa via Reddit. This year, Megan Cummins, who goes by VietteLLC, received a refrigerator-sized box of goodies from the billionaire.

"I've done the Reddit gift exchange for years now. I love all the silly little gifts. I always check out the Bill Gates post and laugh at how crazy it must have been for that person, never for a second even considering it a possibility for me," she writes in a post about her experience being gifted by the second richest human in the world.