Karen Anvil, a single mother from Norfolk, England took a photo on her iPhone of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middletown, walking beside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their way to the Sandringham Church for Christmas Day services.

Within hours, the image had over a thousand retweets. At the time of publication, it has 35,000 favorites. And, on Boxing Day, it landed on the cover of a number of English newspapers.

Now, the photo may net Anvil thousands, which she hopes to help pay her daughter's college tuition, according to the BBC.

Here's the photo: