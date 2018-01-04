As California's housing crisis worsens, more residents are forced to sleep in their cars

These are the top 10 most expensive cities across the globe 12:41 PM ET Tue, 11 April 2017 | 01:42

Santa Barbara residents aren't the only ones forced to live out of vehicles and trying to deal with the related challenges. In San Jose, the growing number of RV dwellers have a hard time finding places to park. "I have to do whatever I have to do," Robert Ramirez, a 54-year-old resident who lives out of his RV and collects recyclables for money, told The Mercury News.

As housing prices in the Bay Area continue to rise and an increasing number of residents turn to cars and RVs as their primary residences, local officials must figure out how to support the growing population while fielding a corresponding rise in complaints about RV communities from other residents, The Mercury News reports.

"You're not just towing a vehicle," Tom Myers, executive director of Community Services Agency of Mountain View, told the News. "You're towing someone's home."

In San Francisco, the cost of living and the housing crisis are a pressing issue as well, and not just for the working and middle class.

When Houston-based law firm Patterson and Sheridan expanded to Silicon Valley, it opted to keep employees in Texas rather than have relocate to California. Now the lawyers commute once a month for meetings on a nine-seat, $3 million jet equipped with maple-paneled cabins and plush leather seats. It was, remarkably, the cost-effective decision.

Even with the cost of the jet, plus the $2,500 per hour cost to operate it, the firm says it can offer clients lower prices because most of the work is done in Houston, where commercial real estate is 43 percent cheaper, salaries are 52 percent lower and competition for technical talent less fierce, according to an original report in the Houston Chronicle.