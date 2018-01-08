Star Wars, Meghan Markle and the total eclipse drove big sales on eBay in 2017

In 2017, throwback trends were also thrust into the spotlight.

Last year, over 57,000 fanny packs and 25,000 Champion sweatshirts were purchased on eBay, according to the report, along with 107,000 pairs of Adidas Superstar sneakers.

Nostalgic toy purchases were a hot commodity as well, with 500,000 Super Nintendo gaming systems purchased, and 16,600 Tamagotchi toys scooped up. There was also a 24 percent increase in vinyl record sales on the e-commerce site, compared to 2016, with nearly 10,000 vinyl records purchased daily.

But, shoppers were brought back to the future when it came to tech. 2017 was a big year for devices that help turn houses into "smarter" homes: eBay reports over 211,000 Nest devices were bought, followed by 58,000 iRobot Roombas. Since it came out in mid-October, eBay says almost 240 Google Home Minis were purchased daily.

Last year was also a big year for all things rainbow. Remember Starbucks' sugar-infused unicorn Frappuccinos and Instagram influencers' penchant for showing off their multi-colored bagels? The trend took hold on eBay too: According to the report, shoppers bought nearly 70,000 unicorn phone cases, 56,000 unicorn costumes, along with 57,500 "mermaid makeup brushes."

The report looked at data based on U.S. sold items that included key terms in the listing title across all categories from Jan. 1 to Dec. 19, 2017, as well as data from that same time frame in 2016, in order to show year-over-year comparison. EBays' "Top Shopped" picks were, "culled from trends, themes, and items pertaining to pop culture phenomena across multiple categories," the report reads.

