Tim Ferriss eats chili for breakfast—here's the rest of his morning routine

Best-selling author, podcaster and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss spent years interviewing hundreds of business leaders, billionaires and professional athletes about their morning rituals, testing out their suggestions along the way.

Through all of his trial and error, Ferriss devised his own five-step routine, which he chronicles in his book, "Tools of Titans," and has refined in the years since.

Mornings matter to Ferriss because "if you win the morning, you win the day," he writes.

Still, though he may aim to be "superhuman," Ferriss isn't quite there yet. While he aims to check off all five rituals every day, that only happens about 30 percent of the time, he says. Even when he only has time to get through a few of his steps, though, it still starts the day on a high note.

"You can always knock off at least one," he writes. "And if you tick off three, I find the likelihood of the day being a home run infinitely greater."