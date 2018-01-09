These are the 25 best-paying jobs in America in 2018

If you want to bring home serious money — and you can withstand years of training and long, sometimes unpredictable hours — you may want to consider a medical career.

According to U.S. News & World Report's 2018 Best Jobs data, the best-paying jobs in this field will carry the highest salary this year, followed by careers in engineering and business.

"Health care jobs are prominent on our list year after year and are predicted to continue growing rapidly within the job market by 2026," said Rebecca Koenig, careers reporter at U.S. News.

"Health care goes beyond doctors and nursing professions – there is high demand for people to fill positions available in health care technology, at hospitals and elsewhere within the industry that tap into a variety of the categories we rank and that offer a low unemployment rate, a high median salary and robust job growth."