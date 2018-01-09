VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the 25 best-paying jobs in America in 2018

If you want to bring home serious money — and you can withstand years of training and long, sometimes unpredictable hours — you may want to consider a medical career.

According to U.S. News & World Report's 2018 Best Jobs data, the best-paying jobs in this field will carry the highest salary this year, followed by careers in engineering and business.

"Health care jobs are prominent on our list year after year and are predicted to continue growing rapidly within the job market by 2026," said Rebecca Koenig, careers reporter at U.S. News.

"Health care goes beyond doctors and nursing professions – there is high demand for people to fill positions available in health care technology, at hospitals and elsewhere within the industry that tap into a variety of the categories we rank and that offer a low unemployment rate, a high median salary and robust job growth."

The occupations listed below are the 25 best paying, according to U.S. News & World Report and data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

1. Anesthesiologist

Median salary: $269,600

2. Surgeon

Median salary: $252,910

3. Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Median salary: $234,310

4. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Median salary: $232,870

5. Orthodontist

Median salary: $228,780

6. Phsyician

Median salary: $201,840

7. Psychiatrist 

Median salary: $200,220

8. Pediatrician

Median salary: $184,240

9. Dentist

Median salary: $173,860

10. Prosthodontist

Median salary: $168,140

11. Nurse Anesthetist

Median salary: $164,030

12. Petroleum Engineer

Median salary: $147,030

13. IT Manager

Median salary: $145,740

14. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $144,140

15. Podiatrist 

Median salary: $144,110

16. Lawyer

Median salary: $139,880

17. Financial Manager

Median salary: $139,720

18. Sales Manager

Median salary: $135,090

19. Financial Advisor

Median salary: $123,100

20. Business Operations Manager

Median salary: $122,090

21. Pharmacist

Median salary: $120,270

22. Optometrist

Median salary: $117,580

23. Actuary

Median salary: $114,120

24. Political Scientist

Median salary: $112,250

25. Medical and Health Services Manager

Median salary: $109,370

