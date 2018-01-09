Walmart: Here's what people are buying the most in every state

Coast to coast, Walmart shoppers are turning to the retailer to quench their thirst.
Beverages were one of the most popular products in Florida (sparkling cider), Indiana (instant coffee), Louisiana (root beer extract), South Dakota (orange juice), Ohio (grape-flavored drink mix) and California (protein powder — typically mixed with water or milk).
Meanwhile, in a slew of states, food items were best sellers in 2017. And many appear to have a sweet tooth, like Arkansas (chocolate), Colorado (M&M's peanut chocolate candy), Delaware (spiced jelly candy), Maine (brownie mix), Missouri (Life Savers candy) and Washington (vanilla frosting).
Some top products made sense geographically: In Wisconsin, shoppers were purchasing Green Bay Packers bath mats. Kansas residents were snapping up Ozark trail insulated tumblers to keep drinks hot or cold. Virginians bought lots of coolers.
Shoppers in a few states went for more obscure items. Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste was a top-selling product in New Hampshire, while coin banks made the list in South Carolina. The "Ghost in a Shell" DVD was a top-selling item in Connecticut, as were L.O.L Surprise! dolls in Arizona.
Below is a full list of Walmart's top-sellers in each state:
Alabama: Crayons
Alaska: RV & Marine Antifreeze
Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls
Arkansas: Chocolate
California: Protein powder
Colorado: M&M's peanut chocolate candy
Connecticut: Ghost in the Shell DVD
Delaware: Spiced jelly candy
Florida: Sparkling cider
Georgia: Fischer-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair
Hawaii: Barbie Farmer Doll
Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection
Illinois: Erasers
Indiana: Instant coffee
Iowa: Water softening crystals
Kansas: Ozark trail tumblers
Kentucky: 4X6 photo prints
Louisiana: Root beer extract
Maine: Brownie mix
Maryland: Glue sticks
Massachusetts: Refrigerators
Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products
Minnesota: Flaming Hot Cheetos
Mississippi: Oil-less fryer
Missouri: Life Savers candy
Montana: Madden NFL video games
Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder
Nevada: Dog treats
New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste
New Jersey: Pool salt
New Mexico: Cat food
New York: Cheerios
North Carolina: Mayonnaise
North Dakota: Watermelon flavored gum
Ohio: Grape flavored drink mix
Oklahoma: BBQ sauce
Oregon: Humidifiers
Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers
Rhode Island: Christmas lights
South Carolina: Coin bank
South Dakota: Orange juice
Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs
Texas: TV wall mounts
Utah: Personal travel care kits
Vermont: Sweet canned corn
Virginia: Coolers
Washington: Vanilla frosting
West Virginia: My Life As doll
Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat
Wyoming: Flannel shirts
Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions
