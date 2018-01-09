VISIT CNBC.COM

Walmart: Here's what people are buying the most in every state

Employees assist shoppers at the check out counter of a Walmart store in Los Angeles.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Employees assist shoppers at the check out counter of a Walmart store in Los Angeles.

Whether you're in the market for a new pair of flip flops or Fingerlings toys, you'll likely find it in the endless aisles at Walmart.

Now the retail behemoth has revealed its top-selling products in every state.

Walmart looked at data from 2017 sales to determine the top 25 most popular items purchased on its website in each state, and identified "interesting" top-sellers.

The retail giant found that popular product categories included everything from school supplies to beverages to toys, with specific products ranging from utilitarian to unique.

The top-selling products in every state

Coast to coast, Walmart shoppers are turning to the retailer to quench their thirst.

Beverages were one of the most popular products in Florida (sparkling cider), Indiana (instant coffee), Louisiana (root beer extract), South Dakota (orange juice), Ohio (grape-flavored drink mix) and California (protein powder — typically mixed with water or milk).

Meanwhile, in a slew of states, food items were best sellers in 2017. And many appear to have a sweet tooth, like Arkansas (chocolate), Colorado (M&M's peanut chocolate candy), Delaware (spiced jelly candy), Maine (brownie mix), Missouri (Life Savers candy) and Washington (vanilla frosting).

Some top products made sense geographically: In Wisconsin, shoppers were purchasing Green Bay Packers bath mats. Kansas residents were snapping up Ozark trail insulated tumblers to keep drinks hot or cold. Virginians bought lots of coolers.

Shoppers in a few states went for more obscure items. Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste was a top-selling product in New Hampshire, while coin banks made the list in South Carolina. The "Ghost in a Shell" DVD was a top-selling item in Connecticut, as were L.O.L Surprise! dolls in Arizona.

Below is a full list of Walmart's top-sellers in each state:

Alabama: Crayons

Alaska: RV & Marine Antifreeze

Arizona: L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls

Arkansas: Chocolate

California: Protein powder

Colorado: M&M's peanut chocolate candy

Connecticut: Ghost in the Shell DVD

Delaware: Spiced jelly candy

Florida: Sparkling cider

Georgia: Fischer-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair

Hawaii: Barbie Farmer Doll

Idaho: My Little Pony Mini Collection

Illinois: Erasers

Indiana: Instant coffee

Iowa: Water softening crystals

Kansas: Ozark trail tumblers

Kentucky: 4X6 photo prints

Louisiana: Root beer extract

Maine: Brownie mix

Maryland: Glue sticks

Massachusetts: Refrigerators

Michigan: Lavender-scented cleaning products

Minnesota: Flaming Hot Cheetos

Mississippi: Oil-less fryer

Missouri: Life Savers candy

Montana: Madden NFL video games

Nebraska: Pressed makeup powder

Nevada: Dog treats

New Hampshire: Cinnamon-flavored toothpaste

New Jersey: Pool salt

New Mexico: Cat food

New York: Cheerios

North Carolina: Mayonnaise

North Dakota: Watermelon flavored gum

Ohio: Grape flavored drink mix

Oklahoma: BBQ sauce

Oregon: Humidifiers

Pennsylvania: Plastic hangers

Rhode Island: Christmas lights

South Carolina: Coin bank

South Dakota: Orange juice

Tennessee: Disney Infinity Power Discs

Texas: TV wall mounts

Utah: Personal travel care kits

Vermont: Sweet canned corn

Virginia: Coolers

Washington: Vanilla frosting

West Virginia: My Life As doll

Wisconsin: Green Bay Packers bath mat

Wyoming: Flannel shirts

Washington, D.C.: Great Value French Fried Onions

