Walmart: Here's what people are buying the most in every state

Whether you're in the market for a new pair of flip flops or Fingerlings toys, you'll likely find it in the endless aisles at Walmart.

Now the retail behemoth has revealed its top-selling products in every state.

Walmart looked at data from 2017 sales to determine the top 25 most popular items purchased on its website in each state, and identified "interesting" top-sellers.

The retail giant found that popular product categories included everything from school supplies to beverages to toys, with specific products ranging from utilitarian to unique.