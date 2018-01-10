It seems too good to be true that you could make millions by raiding the clearance aisle at your local Walmart or Target and then selling your haul on Amazon. But that's exactly what 29-year-old Ryan Grant is doing.

Only four years after quitting his accounting job in Minneapolis to flip purchases full-time, his business has made over seven figures in lifetime profits, which have been heavily reinvested in the company.

"Pretty early on I realized I wasn't in the career path that I wanted to be on," he tells CNBC Make It. "That experience really had me looking for other options and I was starting to explore ways that I could basically leave that job and have my own schedule and be on my own time."

To do that, Grant turned to the side hustle he had used to made ends meet in college. But an early mistake made him realize that, to make big money, he'd have to get smarter with what, and how, he was selling.