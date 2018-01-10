From real estate CEO to 'Shark Tank' star: How Barbara Corcoran reinvented herself in her 50s

Barbara Corcoran should have been on top of the world when she sold her successful real estate firm, The Corcoran Group, for $66 million in 2001. Yet despite her huge success, she felt miserable.

"It's a hard thing to be a big deal in town and then be a nobody," Corcoran tells AARP.

Corcoran needed a new goal to strive for. So she put her thoughts on paper and quickly realized a whole new realm of career possibilities.

"It took a while, but I finally wrote a list of what I loved and what I hated. And I found out that the things I loved were very few," she tells the magazine. "I loved making people happy. I loved the media. And I loved the attention of a crowd.

"So I decided to go into the TV business," she says.

There was just one major problem: "I thought it would be easy, but my entire Rolodex was useless," she says.

"Even if you're a pro at the top of your game in your industry, once you switch to a different field you're starting from scratch," explains Corcoran in a 2015 LinkedIn post.

Then Corcoran received some advice from television icon Barbara Walters that helped set her on the right path. Corcoran was going for total reinvention when should have been taking baby steps.