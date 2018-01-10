Self-made billionaire Oprah Winfrey shares her 'greatest' career lesson

Self-made billionaire Oprah Winfrey says the "greatest lesson" she has learned and used throughout her career came from the late, renowned American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.
"One of my greatest wisdom teachings is to assess from people's behaviors, their actions — not just towards me but to other people — who they are and how they behave," Winfrey said during a press conference after the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
Earlier that night, Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement and gave a speech that prompted rumors that she may consider running for U.S. president in 2020.