Self-made billionaire Oprah Winfrey shares her 'greatest' career lesson

Winfrey had known Angelou since nearly the start of her career in her 20s and often referred to the poet as her mother, sister, friend and "one of the greatest influences" in her life. In the May 2013 issue of "O, The Oprah Magazine," Winfrey said she had been a fan of Angelou before first meeting in the 1970s. After reading Angelou's award-winning book, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," Winfrey connected to the author's life story.

"When I first met Maya, in the '70s, I couldn't have guessed what the next few decades would bring—or that she would be there for me every step of the way, a wise, loving presence and the greatest mentor I've ever known," Winfrey said.

From the time the two first got to know each other, Winfrey recalled, Angelou had provided her a solid piece of advice on building relationships with people: Actions speak louder than words.

"Baby, you know, you need to know that when people show you who they are, you believe them the first time," Winfrey recalled Angelou telling her. "Your problem is it takes you 29 times to see the same lesson coming in a different skirt or wearing a different pair of pants."