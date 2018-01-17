People are getting rich off cryptocurrency, especially those who took a chance on it early.

One high school dropout who invested in bitcoin when it was just $12 per token became a millionaire at age 18. The Winklevoss twins, who owned more than $11 million worth of cryptocurrency in 2013, became the world's first bitcoin billionaires in 2017.

San Francisco-based millennial Grant Hummer has also made a small fortune off cryptocurrency, and he's angling to turn that into an even larger one. As Nellie Bowles of the New York Times reports, Hummer and his co-founder James Fickel "committed $40 million of their own crypto-made money to their new $100 million hedge fund, Chromatic Capital," a cryptocurrency asset management firm based in the Bay Area.