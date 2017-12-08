What a 20-something bitcoin millionaire learned from going to prison and starting over

Long before bitcoin hit a high of $19,000 this week, Charlie Shrem took a chance on it — and it changed his life.

As Shrem explains on a recent episode of WNYC's "Death, Sex & Money," he grew up in an insular religious community in Brooklyn, New York, where his parents, who "didn't do anything to excess," taught him the value of a dollar. But once he started making his own money, and lots of it, he became unmoored.

He ran a lucrative computer-repair service with his friends in high school and, in college, he co-founded BitInstant, an e-commerce website that helped people convert dollars into bitcoin. "I was, like, 22 years old," he tells podcast host Anna Sale. "I had half a million dollars sitting in the bank. I had no expenses. Life was great."

At one point, according to a report on Bitcoin.com, BitInstant accounted for almost 30 percent of all bitcoin transactions and even received investment capital from investors like Roger Ver.

But then a mistake cost Shrem nearly everything and landed him in prison.

One of BitInstant's users began reselling bitcoin on Silk Road, an underground marketplace known for illegal activity, Shrem explains to Sale.

"This guy was a customer of ours," he says. "He bought bitcoin and then would resell [them to people who] would then go buy drugs and stuff like that. I knew about it. I didn't really care and I was a young kid. I didn't care enough to stop it because I was making money."