Richard Branson says the 3 skills all successful CEOs need are not taught in schools

Self-made billionaire and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson looks for three key skills in all of his CEOs: They are disruptive, they know how to have fun and they are not afraid to take risks.

In a recent blog post, Branson explains that none of these crucial traits are taught in schools.

"Children are taught to pass exams rather than understand concepts and expand their minds," writes the billionaire. This push to cram rather than understand is hugely problematic, he says. To prepare students to become the next business leaders they must be fully equipped with the "power of knowledge," which Branson says isn't happening currently.

The billionaire uses his educational background as an example. Growing up, he writes, school was not his strong suit because he suffered from dyslexia. Thankfully, his parents supported his "outlandish" ideas from a young age and even backed his decision to drop out of high school and start a magazine.

Branson goes on to say that schools are failing to teach the necessary skills that are needed in the business world because they have such rigid guidelines.

"Many children are set up to fail by a system that only cares about exam results," he writes. This poses problems for children who are dyslexic or who think outside the norm.

What the educational system fails to see, says Branson, is that those who think differently have a talent, which should be nurtured.