Billionaires are spending millions on luxury tanks—here’s what it’s like to ride in one

When the Howes aren't selling their high-end machinery to civilians, they're selling it to the government. Their RS1 Base System, for instance, is a robot designed to absorb the impact of an improvised explosive device. The RSBI Swat-Bot is an easily transportable, heavy-duty piece of protection for police officers. Each costs at least $100,000.
During the episode, Geoff joins Leno and Michael on the track to show off a new tank model, the Ripsaw SSR1, which hits a top speed of 75 mph and is also for civilian use. According the company website, it has a starting price of $595,000, but, as CNBC previously reported, extra amenities like infrared thermal imaging for late night joy rides and armor plating for who-knows-what could bump that cost.
Leno can imagine why the super-rich might splurge on the vehicles. After his ride, he emerges from the passenger seat, thanks the Howe brothers and says, "I've found a job that's almost as much fun as mine."
CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!
Video by Richard Washington