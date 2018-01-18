Billionaires are spending millions on luxury tanks—here’s what it’s like to ride in one

Billionaires! They're just like us. Except some of them cruise around in luxury tanks that cost half a million dollars.

Brothers Michael and Geoff Howe are the founders of Howe and Howe Technologies, the company that sells these tanks to buyers like Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai, who bought an entire fleet.

"Our clients tend to be the richest people in the world," the Howes told CNBC. "They're billionaires."