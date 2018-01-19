VISIT CNBC.COM

Entrepreneurs

50 Cent's habits include 9 hours of sleep and an egg-white breakfast

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson
Getty Images
Despite having a hit single titled "Candy Shop," Curtis James Jackson III, better known as the rapper, actor and business mogul 50 Cent, actually has some pretty healthy ways.

50 Cent, who currently lives in the Midtown West area of Manhattan, recently revealed to the New York Times his Sunday routine, which includes habits that many other successful leaders —including Mark Cuban and Richard Branson — swear by.

He gets sufficient sleep 

The entertainer, who stars in the new movie "Den of Thieves," gets some serious shut-eye on Saturday nights.

"I'm usually out of bed by 9. In my business, that's early," 50 Cent tells the New York Times. "When I'm in the middle of recording an album, I could be in the studio until 3 or 4 in the morning, but on Saturday nights, I go to sleep at 11:30 or midnight and get a good nine hours of rest. I need it — it helps me refresh my body."

Most people need around seven to nine hours of sleep a night in order to feel well-rested, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Not getting enough rest can be detrimental to your physical health, and sleep deprivation has been linked to serious health problems including heart attack, stroke, type 2 diabetes and obesity. Lack of sleep can also take a toll on your productivity and performance, and slows your ability to process information, hampers your creativity and spikes your stress levels.

Successful leaders that prioritize sleep include Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me, and I try hard to make that a priority," Bezos tells Thrive Global. "For me, that's the needed amount to feel energized and excited."

He eats well and works out

50 Cent also reveals healthy eating habits. For breakfast on Sundays, he opts for four egg whites and sticks to a low-carb diet for lunch, too. He mentions favorites like Manhattan's Philippe restaurant (for the lettuce wraps with chicken), Ruth Chris Steak House (filet mignon and asparagus) and Teleon Café (salad).

"To drink, it's hot water with lemon," he tells The New York Times. It's a combo that many tout as having health benefits, including preventing illness.

Indeed, food has an impact on productivity. "Put simply, what you eat directly affects the structure and function of your brain and, ultimately, your mood," according to Harvard Medical School professor and board-certified doctor Eva Selhub.

As with many successful people, 50 Cent also prioritizes working out, which studies show can make you more motivated. He belongs to two gyms and has a trainer, he tells the Times. With his busy schedule, he squeezes in two workouts on Sundays.

Billionaire Virgin Group founder Richard Branson says fitness boosts his productivity and he routinely wakes up at 5 a.m. to exercise. Billionaire Mark Cuban says he works out for an hour every day. And Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has touted the value of staying in shape.

He works on the weekend

Time is money, and 50 Cent goes into the office on weekends.

"I also go over my projects," 50 cent tells the New York Times. "I'm launching a Champagne next year because it's my favorite drink. And I go over my scripts. I'm there for a few hours, usually alone, and since it's Sunday, it's quiet, and I can get a lot of work done." Sometimes he hits the studio and records until 3 a.m.

Working on the weekend is another habit championed by other successful entrepreneurs. Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone, for example, recently told CNBC Make It, "There are 168 hours in a week. You should be working most of them. If you want to change your condition, you have to work. If you can outwork the rest of the population, you're going to get lucky."

