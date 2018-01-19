50 Cent's habits include 9 hours of sleep and an egg-white breakfast

The entertainer, who stars in the new movie "Den of Thieves," gets some serious shut-eye on Saturday nights.

"I'm usually out of bed by 9. In my business, that's early," 50 Cent tells the New York Times. "When I'm in the middle of recording an album, I could be in the studio until 3 or 4 in the morning, but on Saturday nights, I go to sleep at 11:30 or midnight and get a good nine hours of rest. I need it — it helps me refresh my body."

Most people need around seven to nine hours of sleep a night in order to feel well-rested, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Not getting enough rest can be detrimental to your physical health, and sleep deprivation has been linked to serious health problems including heart attack, stroke, type 2 diabetes and obesity. Lack of sleep can also take a toll on your productivity and performance, and slows your ability to process information, hampers your creativity and spikes your stress levels.

Successful leaders that prioritize sleep include Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me, and I try hard to make that a priority," Bezos tells Thrive Global. "For me, that's the needed amount to feel energized and excited."