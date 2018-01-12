5 ways to use your time off like experts do to prep for a productive week

Don't forget to indulge in a little self-care with your day off! Wrapping up — or kicking off — your day off with some decompression time can boost your mood, ultimately leading to a more productive week. Take the time to do something that decompresses you, whether it's taking a bubble bath, cracking open a book or going for a walk.
CEO of LinkedIn Jeff Weiner emphasizes the importance of "scheduling nothing" in a LinkedIn post.
"Use that buffer time to think big, catch up on the latest industry news, get out from under that pile of unread emails, or just take a walk," Weiner writes. "Whatever you do, just make sure you make that time for yourself — everyday and in a systematic way — and don't leave unscheduled moments to chance. The buffer is the best investment you can make in yourself and the single most important productivity tool I use."
Many successful leaders, including Oprah Winfrey and Arianna Huffington, also swear by meditation, which studies have shown can help ease psychological stresses such as anxiety, depression and pain.
"That outside world is constantly trying to convince you you're not enough," Winfrey writes in a blog post. "But you don't have to take the bait. Meditation, in whatever form you choose, helps you resist."
