Americans spend $70,000 on takeout in their lifetime—here's what to do with the leftovers

Takeout is one of America's favorite conveniences. The typical American spends a whopping $70,000 on it and delivery in their lifetime.

I, too, am guilty of ordering in. After all, I live in New York City, where residents use "Seamless" as a verb in everyday conversation.

Apps like Seamless let you place a delivery order with the touch of your finger, making it far too easy to overspend and over-order. If you're like me, over-ordering tends to lead to leftovers, which more often than not end up in the trash.

For this week's Cash Diet challenge, not one takeout scrap would be left behind.