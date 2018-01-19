This is why nearly 30% of Americans aren’t saving more money

Several past GOBankingRates surveys have found that the majority of Americans have very little set aside in a savings account or retirement account.

For example, a 2017 survey of more than 8,000 adults found that 57 percent have less than $1,000 in a savings account. Included in that percentage is the 39 percent of Americans with absolutely nothing in a savings account.

Click through to see how much Americans have in savings in every state.

More from GOBankingRates:

18 bad spending habits that will bust your 2018 budget

How one man went from prison to a path of wealth

50% of Americans are cheating — on their bank

Americans aren't doing much better when it comes to retirement savings, either. GOBankingRates' 2017 Retirement Savings survey found that 34 percent have $0 saved for retirement.

And the fact that they're not saving enough is weighing heavily on Americans. More than one-third — 36 percent — said their biggest financial regret of 2017 was not saving enough money

The question, though, is why? Why aren't Americans saving more money?