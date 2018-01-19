San Francisco's increased, Manhattan's dropped—here's how rent changed in 2017

Big cities that saw significant increases include San Diego (5.5 percent), Detroit (5.6 percent) and Las Vegas (6.3 percent). Sacramento, California, grew the most of the mid-size cities at 8.8 percent, while Odessa, Texas, which rose over 33 percent, grew the most among the smaller ones.

In many of the hottest markets, growth was sluggish or reversed course compared to the national average: Manhattan and Brooklyn were 2017's top two slowest growing markets in terms of price, for example, while Las Vegas and Detroit were the top two fastest growing. That's because, as RENTCafé reports, when a city becomes too overpriced, it is "due for a correction."

So in Manhattan and Brooklyn, rent actually dropped 1.7 percent — though the average rent in Manhattan is still the highest in the nation, at $4,079 a month. And renters in trendy Portland, Oregon, paid an average of 1.2 percent less than they had in 2016.

Still, those respites aren't country-wide. The second highest average rent in the nation can be found in San Francisco: $3,430 a month and climbing, up 1.5 percent from the year before. It's expensive enough that lawyers from one firm commute in to work from Houston on a $3 million jet and still save money.

And in Boston, with the country's third highest average, rent rose 2.1 percent to $3,248.