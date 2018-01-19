Only 61 percent of men believe a wage gap exists, new study finds

It was reported on Thursday by the Hollywood Reporter that Michelle Williams, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for "All the money in the world," was paid $625,000 for her work on the film, while her costar Mark Wahlberg made $5 million for a similar amount of screen time. And as many take aim at the gender wage gap — from other Hollywood heavyweights like Jennifer Lawerence and Emma Stone to the country of Iceland — some still don't believe it exists.

Only 61 percent of men believe that men make more than women for performing the same jobs, according to a new census of 2,000 American professional men and women by Ellevest, an online investing platform aimed at women. The remaining 39 percent of men either do not believe the gap is real, or chose not to answer the survey question.

In comparison, 83 percent of all women surveyed said they believe there is a gender wage gap. However, that number is higher for some minorities: 91 percent of LGBTQ women surveyed said they believe there is a gender wage gap, as did 87 percent of the women of color.

Women aren't feeling too great about their overall treatment in the workplace, the survey reveals.

Forty-eight percent of women overall think that women have to work twice as hard to earn half as much, which is a sharp contrast to only 25 percent of men who believe that to be true.