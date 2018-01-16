Men most regret not investing—but women have a very different No. 1 money regret

Add financial regrets to the list of things separating men from women.

While the genders do have plenty in common, they differ on how they wish they had spent their money. That's according to a recent survey by financial website GOBankingRates, which asked more than 5,000 U.S. adults to identify their biggest financial regret in 2017.

The participants were asked to choose among the following: "falling into debt," "living above my means," "not investing in the stock market," "not saving enough money," "paying for college," "spending money on non-essentials" or "other."

Men's biggest money regret was not investing: Nearly 15 percent chose that option versus about 9 percent of women. Interestingly, men are more likely than women to fear losing money in the stock market, according to another survey.

For women, the top money regret was not saving enough: a plurality, or 41 percent, chose that option, versus 33 percent of men. The survey also found a higher percentage of women than men have less than $1,000 in a savings account: 62 percent versus 52 percent, respectively.

And 36 percent of women, compared to 33 percent of men, have nothing saved for retirement.