Americans save less than 5% of their income—here are 3 painless ways to put away more

Building up savings is key to having a comfortable retirement or a cushion in case of an emergency. Yet the average American is saving less than 5 percent of their annual income, far less than the 10 to 15 percent many financial advisors recommend.

"If your personal savings rate is lower than what financial advisors recommend, that's a sign you may not be doing as much as you should to prepare for retirement or unexpected expenses," Carrie Houchins-Witt, a certified financial planner, told the financial website NerdWallet.

"Taking some basic steps to boost how much you're setting aside can be important for a more comfortable future."

Here are three simple, painless steps you can take to increase your savings. While they don't take much effort, they can put you ahead of the curve.