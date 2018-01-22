This self-made millionaire is gunning to be a billionaire—here's how he'll get there

Before Grant Cardone built his multi-million dollar fortune, he was stuck in a sales job he hated, earning $3,000 a month. He set the goal of upping his income, he tells CNBC Make It: "I was making $3,000 a month and I wanted to make $4,000. That $1,000 was the single most important goal I've ever achieved in my life."
In fact, he remembers that first income jump better than he remembers the first million he made. It was significant because "it showed me that I was in control of and had the ability to accomplish my goals," says Cardone.
He started thinking bigger, and that mindset shift eventually led to his seven-figure status.
Today, Cardone is gunning to become a billionaire, and he already has the tools and mindset in place to get there.