This self-made millionaire is gunning to be a billionaire—here's how he'll get there

The size of the goal "really doesn't matter," he says. Rather, what's important is knowing that you can set a target and then hit it.

While a big part of the transition from millionaire to billionaire is mental, there are also tangible steps he's going to take, and steps that anyone can take to achieve major financial goals, he says. Regardless of how much you want to earn — $10,000, $1 million or $1 billion — you start by setting a specific goal and crunching the numbers.

"Number one: You do the math," says Cardone. If you can figure out a way to get 5,000 people to buy a $200 product, you'd have $1 million, he points out. Or, if 5,000 people paid you $17 a month for 12 months, that would also get you to $1 million.

Next, find out who has the money, spend time with them and figure out what service, product or idea you can offer them. There's no shortage of money in the world, Cardone says. The key is to get in front of those who have it — investors or potential buyers — and provide them with value.

Now that Cardone has his specific goal — $1 billion — to get there, he says, "I just need to do the math, find out who's got it [the money], find out what they want and deliver that product or service."

Video by Andrea Kramar