Self-made millionaire: Once you have some money, here's how to spend it

People don't create wealth because they never invest enough in a deal to get a big payoff. Significant wealth creators make big plays, not little ones. If you have a little bit of money, the only big play that you can make is to invest in yourself.

Spend your money on developing new skills, gaining knowledge, and making powerful connections. You can never lose when you invest in yourself.

What skills can you learn that will increase your ability to collect money from others?

When I was 25, I spent my last $3,000 on an audio program and I can honestly say the investment and commitment to go "all in" are the reasons for my success today. Before that, I was addicted to drugs and obsessed with all the wrong things. One single investment changed the whole course of my life.

Do you see how powerful investing in yourself can be? The sad truth is that most people don't take it seriously. Maybe you have a friend that talks about riches and glory but won't spend a few thousand dollars to learn a skill or make a connection that can make their dreams come true.

How does that make sense?