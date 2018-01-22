Tuesday marks the start of the 2018 World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where thousands of leaders are set to participate in key discussions.

From commenting on global issues such as gender disparity and geopolitical tensions, to delivering advice on the workplace and healthy living, Davos has a topic for everyone.

In anticipation of what this year's summit may bring, CNBC draws together seven quotes from previous WEF meetings, where leading figures have given advice on a range of topics that can be applicable to any individual.