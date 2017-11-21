Meg Whitman leaving role as CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise chief executive Meg Whitman will step down as CEO early next year.

President Antonio Neri will take on the role of CEO as of Feb. 1, 2018, and both Whitman and Neri will be on the board, the company announced on Tuesday.

Shares fell more than 3 percent after hours. The company also reported quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

"Today, Hewlett Packard moves forward as four industry-leading companies that are each well positioned to win in their respective markets," Whitman said in a statement. "Now is the right time for Antonio and a new generation of leaders to take the reins of HPE. I have tremendous confidence that they will continue to build a great company that will thrive well into the future."

It marks the end of a tumultuous period in HP's history, as Whitman restructured and focused the company to better compete as technology moved quickly toward the cloud. Whitman's departure comes after she was considered for, but ultimately didn't take, a job as the CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber.

HPE was formed in late 2015 as a result of the split of HP into two companies. At that time, Whitman went from CEO of the larger legacy company to CEO of HPE, while Dion Weisler went from executive vice president of the old HP's printing and personal systems group to CEO of HP Inc.

HPE stock is up about 5 percent since the beginning of the year. HP stock is up about 52 percent since the beginning of the year.

Whitman made her name in business as the CEO of eBay, which became an e-commerce giant under her leadership. Whitman, an Uber investor, helped Uber amid a shaky executive transition earlier this year, and briefly flirted with a slot as CEO.

Even if she was offered the job, Whitman told CNBC in September she wasn't sure she would have taken it. But leaks of her discussions with Uber became a topic of discussion among Wall Street analysts and investors during a September earnings call.

"I might be the only CEO in America who likes running something smaller than something bigger, because it gives me a chance to be in-depth with customers," Whitman. "I like a more nimble, agile company and I have no plans to leave HPE. ... It's hard to imagine another five [years] but listen, I am here for the foreseeable future, because there's still work to do."