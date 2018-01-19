The countdown is on. In just four days, thousands of leaders from across the world will descend upon the Swiss town of Davos to participate at 2018's World Economic Forum (WEF).

The annual meeting aims to raise awareness on key global issues, from gender disparity and poverty to automation and geopolitical tensions. But it also offers a fascinating insight into key leadership advice and tips for the future.

In anticipation of what this year's summit may bring, CNBC draws together nine quotes from previous Davos meetings, to give you the dose of motivation you need to lead.