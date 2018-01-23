Billionaire business magnate Jack Ma is calling on other entrepreneurs to support his plans to lift millions of poor Chinese children out of poverty and give them better access to education.
The founder and executive chairman of e-commerce behemoth Alibaba said that investing in rural boarding schools could provide a solution for China's "left-behind children" and ensure a more prosperous future for the next generation.
"Left-behind children" is a phenomenon in China which refers to the growing number of youth who are left in rural communities while their parents relocate to urban areas to find work. For the estimated 60 million children afflicted by the problem, education is a particular issue — kids in rural communities are expected to travel an average of 5.4 kilometers from home to school, according to China's Ministry of Education.