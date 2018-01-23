Apple CEO Tim Cook: Don't let your kids use social media

Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn't like the idea of children using social media.

Cook visited a group of college students in London on Friday, where he celebrated the launch of Apple's Everyone Can Code program. Even as one of the world's top tech executives, Cook admitted that he had an issue with today's excessive use of technology and the access that children have to social media.

"I don't have a kid, but I have a nephew that I put some boundaries on," Cook said, according to The Guardian. "There are some things that I won't allow; I don't want them on a social network."

But Cook's recent wish to keep his nephew from joining an online social network isn't the first time he's spoken about the topic.

"The internet has enabled so much and empowered so many," Cook said during an MIT graduation ceremony in June of 2017. "But it can also be a place where basic rules of decency are suspended and pettiness and negativity thrive."

Cook also warned students about the dangers of getting caught up in the trivial moments, online trolls and worrying too much about what others think.

"Measure your impact on humanity not in likes, but in the lives you touch; not in popularity, but in the people you serve," Cook said.

Just several months later, Cook also denounced social media companies' lack of oversight during the American presidential election in 2016.

"The bigger issue is that some of these tools are used to divide people, to manipulate people, to get fake news to people in broad numbers so as to influence their thinking," Cook said about the use of social media platforms during NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt in November of 2017.