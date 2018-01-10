2 simple steps you can take if you’re miserable at work, according to a happiness expert

For many people, going to work is simply a way to make a living, unhappily trudging through each day to make ends meet. But happiness expert and bestselling author Annie McKee wants people to escape this harmful cycle.

"If you have adopted that mindset that says, 'Work is grueling, just be happy you have a job, that you're getting a paycheck, it's a good company,' but you're not actually happy, you don't have to accept that," McKee tells CNBC Make It.

"Everyone deserves to be happy at work because if we're not happy at work, we're not happy in life," she adds.