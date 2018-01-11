The crucial life lesson the mothers of Richard Branson and Elon Musk taught them to be successful

Eve Branson is a 95-year-old British philanthropist and author who's had an appetite for adventure since she was a young woman enlisted in the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRENS) to provide help during World War II.

"My mum always told me how life is too short to fear flying higher," Branson said.

Instead of spoiling him as a child, Branson said his mother would challenge him to keep his feet on the ground and work at what he wanted.

"My mum is a very adventurous person. She very much felt that she wanted us to stand on our own two feet and not to be 'mollycoddled,' as she would call it," the founder of Virgin Group told CNBC's "The Brave Ones."

In another blog post, Branson said he is "often flabbergasted by the amount of time some people waste dwelling on their past failures, rather than directing that energy into new projects," because his mother always taught him to "never look back in regret, but to immediately move on to the next thing."

Branson added that he felt extremely fortunate having supportive parents.