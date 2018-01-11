The crucial life lesson the mothers of Richard Branson and Elon Musk taught them to be successful

Self-made billionaires Richard Branson and Elon Musk are both at the forefront of transforming the way we travel. While Musk builds electric vehicles through Tesla and plans for humans to one day colonize space through SpaceX, Branson plans to offer the world's first commercial space flights through Virgin Galactic and high-speed underground railways through Virgin Hyperloop One.
Although Branson, 67, and Musk, 46, have taken different paths to achieve success, both of their mothers taught them a crucial lesson while growing up: To get the results you want, you need to work hard and take risks.
"When I was younger, if I wasn't pulling my weight my mum would always say 'pull your socks up, Ricky!'" Branson wrote in a recent blog post.